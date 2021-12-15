ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern PA Announces $495,000 Investment Round

The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania's (BFTP/NEP) Board of Directors has approved the investment of $495,000 in support of regional economic development. Eleven companies from BFTP/NEP's 21-county service area received funding. BFTP/NEP announces the following early-stage company investments, which are provided in the form of loans with...

