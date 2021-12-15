Internet of Everything Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Google, General Electric

Tech companies across the world are under pressure to fix a software vulnerability that many cybersecurity experts are calling one of the worst to be discovered in recent years.The vulnerability, known as Log4shell, was identified in Apache’s Log4j software library that helps developers keep track of changes in the applications they build.The software flaw was first noticed on sites catering to the popular video game Minecraft, and was officially reported to Apache on 24 November by Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba, according to Crowdstrike. But it soon became clear that the vulnerability had far-reaching implications since the software is ubiquitous, used...

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO