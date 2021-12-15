Emergency Lighting Inverters Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

According to the new market research report on the "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Process Analyzer, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 133.1 billion in 2021 to USD 197.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market are emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments, and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO