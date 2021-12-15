ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home...

FanSided

Yankees shockingly sign former Gold Glove and All-Star outfielder during lockout

These sneaky minor-league deals during the MLB lockout … they can maybe make a difference! Maybe. On Thursday, as New York Yankees fans have been dying for any bit of fun baseball news surrounding their team, it was revealed on the team’s transaction page that they added a former All-Star and Gold Glover while big-league transactions are suspended.
MLB
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers...
MLS
Premier League schedule upended by COVID postponements

The Premier League schedule has been decimated because of postponements for coronavirus outbreaks at clubs. Five weekend matches have been called off to take the total amount wiped out over the past week to nine. The league says its intention is “to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible.” Some managers have called for a brief suspension. Adding to the postponement of the Manchester United-Brighton game on Saturday, the league said the following matches were also off: Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace, West Ham-Norwich (all Saturday) and Everton-Leicester (Sunday).
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
MLS
kion546.com

Jets’ Wilson needs to ‘be loose and play free’ down stretch

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s eyes have been the overwhelming focus this week. The New York Jets know once the rookie quarterback has his sights set, the footwork will come and so will more accurate throws. That’s when Wilson will be able to say see ya later to the bounced passes and overthrown tosses that have been making too many appearances through his first NFL season. Wilson says he sees other aspects he needs to improve such as playing loose and free.
NFL
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
MLS
Chicago Tribune

Column: Another COVID-19 surge is wreaking havoc on the sports world as leagues try to keep up with updated protocols amid the omicron variant

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Thursday returned to off-day Zooming, recalling the days of last season when teleconferences were the only way reporters could communicate with coaches and players. After two postponements this week caused by the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak, a little Billy was better than nothing. Surely this won’t be the last time an NBA team decides to keep coaches and ...
CHICAGO, IL

