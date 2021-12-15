CROOKSTON 2021 YOUTH WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

FIRST-QUARTER – The Marauders came out firing scoring the first seven points of the game before an Abi Fraaza free throw, Mary Burke (Sr. Virginia, Minn.) jump shot, and an Emma Carpenter and one made it 9-6 Marauders with 6:17 remaining in the quarter. After the Marauders scored the next four, UMC would go on a 15-3 run in the final five minutes to take a 21-16 lead into the second quarter. Alex Page (Fr. Grand Forks, N.D.), Jes Mertens (So. Devils Lake, N.D.), Kylie Post (Sr. Corcoran, Minn.), and Bren Fox (Jr. Norwood Young America, Minn.), all scored during the run. UMC shot 46% and outrebounded the Marauders 13-10 to help take the lead after ten minutes.
