CROOKSTON 2021 YOUTH WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

FIRST HALF – Uzo Dibiamaka came out and cashed in a three for UMC on the opening possession of the game, but a 6-0 run from the Beavers gave Minot State an early 8-3 lead. The teams would continue trading baskets the next several minutes with Minot State holding a slight lead. Back-to-back three-pointers from Ethan Channel would bring the Golden Eagles within two at 16-14, but a quick dunk from the Beavers made it 18-14. It then became the Marcus Thompson show. After the Beavers would extend the lead to 22-14, Thompson would score 10 straight points for UMC coming off the bench and providing the spark they needed. He would finish the first half with 12 points which was already a new career-high. Thompson would bring UMC all the way back to tie the game, and after a Leonard Dixon three, UMC had a 27-26 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first half. It was the first lead for the Golden Eagles since 3-2. UMC shot a perfect 13-13 from the free-throw line in the first half, and after making four straight after a couple of Beavers baskets, they found themselves up 34-31. It seemed as if the teams couldn’t miss the rest of the half, continuing to fill the scoreboard until an Ethan Channel layup at the buzzer made it 51-46 UMC going into the halftime break. UMC only turned the ball over twice in the first half and shot 50% from the field. The Beavers were also a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 15-10 in the first twenty minutes. The Golden Eagles 51 points were the most in a single half since 2017.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO