CROOKSTON 2021 YOUTH WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

kroxam.com
 4 days ago

On Sunday, December 12th, 2021, Crookston hosted their annual Youth Wrestling Tournament. There were 140+ kids that hit the...

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

kroxam.com

JAKE LEAS NAMED CROOKSTON FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR – OTHER AWARDS HANDED OUT

The Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Firefighters Association held the Annual Christmas Party and Awards Banquet for current and retired firefighters Saturday night and Chief Tim Froeber handed out the following awards. 2021 Firefighter of the Year – — Jake Leas(a picture with his award is at the bottom of...
doorcountydailynews.com

Spartans wrestling topples Denmark ahead of Christmas tournament

The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team kicked off their trip to Minnesota on a high note with a 59-6 win over Denmark Thursday night. Starting the night at 182 pounds, the Spartans were down early as the Vikings won three of the first four matches by decisions at the heavier weights before running the table the rest of the way beginning at 106 pounds. Jake Jandrin, Isaac Jerabek, Easton Worachek, Max Ronsman, Tristan Thiry, and Hunter Joniaux all picked up pins that led to the rout.
DENMARK, WI
WFMJ.com

Howland Wrestling results - Hudson Holiday Tournament

Cons. Semis - Jamaar Barsic (CANTON McKINLEY SENIOR) over Jakob Baxter (HOWLAND) (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match - Jakob Baxter (HOWLAND) over Cameron Allen (ELLET) (Dec 8-2) Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Fortier (HOWLAND) received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Ashton Rulewicz (GLENOAK) over Anthony Fortier (HOWLAND) (Fall 3:05)
Concord Monitor

High schools: Basketball, hockey and wrestling results

Key players: John Stark – Chad Martin (22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists), Dylan Grivois (23 points, four 3-pointers), Dwayne Johnson (10 rebounds) Highlights: The Generals showed toughness and maturity, cutting ConVal’s lead to four going into the fourth quarter. Coach’s quote: “We keep talking about progress and...
HIGH SCHOOL
kroxam.com

HAWLEY USES RUNS TO BEAT THE SHORT-HANDED PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball squad was without their top player, Halle Winjum due to illness, and the Hawley Nuggets took advantage by forcing several turnovers on their way to a 58-46 Section 8AA victory in Hawley. “Halle leads us in almost every statistical category,” said Pirate Coach Darin Zimmerman. “I thought it took a while to figure out how to play without her, but we played better as the game went along.”
BASKETBALL
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FALLS 9-1 AGAINST DETROIT LAKES IN WEST FARGO

FIRST-PERIOD – Detroit Lakes got the scoring started as Riley Engum made it 1-0 Lakers with 11:07 remaining in the first period. Six seconds later Jack Doda tied the game for the Pirates beating the Lakers goalie to make the score 1-1. Kadin Edwards was credited with the assist. Doda has now scored in four straight games for the Pirates. The Lakers would proceed to score eight straight goals as the Pirates never found the scoreboard again. Detroit Lakes quickly responded and reclaimed the lead on a goal from Spencer Bergman to make the score 2-1. Kale Witt added another goal with just 35 seconds remaining in the period, making the score 3-1 Detroit Lakes at the first intermission. The Lakers outshot the Pirates in the first frame 13-5.
WEST FARGO, ND
Galion Inquirer

Wrestling: Tigers victorious in home invitational tournament

GALION — The Galion High School wrestling team gave itself a nice Christmas gift a week early with a dominating performance in a home invitational tournament on Saturday. “Galion wrestling had another great day on the mat today,” head coach Brent Tyrrell said. “Our team won the team championship and we also had some great individual performances. Good job all that wrestled we made some adjustments and improved from earlier this week. Thank you to all the volunteers that helped make this a successful event your help is much appreciated.”
GALION, OH
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL PLAYS AT HAWLEY THIS AFTERNOON, ONE OF TOP TEAMS IN SECTION 8AA

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball squad has won three games in a row after an opening season loss and are 3-1 on the season but they have been off for eight days because of a postponement this week. The Pirates will get an early test of where they are at as far as Section 8AA is when they play at Hawley this afternoon. Hawley was off to a 4-0 start before losing Thursday night at Barnesville 60-52 to put the Nuggets at 4-1. Game time is 2:30 PM at the Hawley Gym and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 2:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

MINOT STATE WINS SHOOTOUT OVER GOLDEN EAGLES MEN’S BASKETBALL

FIRST HALF – Uzo Dibiamaka came out and cashed in a three for UMC on the opening possession of the game, but a 6-0 run from the Beavers gave Minot State an early 8-3 lead. The teams would continue trading baskets the next several minutes with Minot State holding a slight lead. Back-to-back three-pointers from Ethan Channel would bring the Golden Eagles within two at 16-14, but a quick dunk from the Beavers made it 18-14. It then became the Marcus Thompson show. After the Beavers would extend the lead to 22-14, Thompson would score 10 straight points for UMC coming off the bench and providing the spark they needed. He would finish the first half with 12 points which was already a new career-high. Thompson would bring UMC all the way back to tie the game, and after a Leonard Dixon three, UMC had a 27-26 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first half. It was the first lead for the Golden Eagles since 3-2. UMC shot a perfect 13-13 from the free-throw line in the first half, and after making four straight after a couple of Beavers baskets, they found themselves up 34-31. It seemed as if the teams couldn’t miss the rest of the half, continuing to fill the scoreboard until an Ethan Channel layup at the buzzer made it 51-46 UMC going into the halftime break. UMC only turned the ball over twice in the first half and shot 50% from the field. The Beavers were also a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 15-10 in the first twenty minutes. The Golden Eagles 51 points were the most in a single half since 2017.
MINOT, ND
dailyrecordnews.com

Ellensburg wrestling heads to Best of the West Tournament with a win

The Bulldogs out-pinned Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata six times to four in their first home meet of the season Thursday, and they’re off to the Best of the West Tournament Friday and Saturday at Pasco High School. The two-day, 18-team meet is set to include boys and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
NJ.com

No. 10 Howell wins Vogeding Wrestling Tournament in Paulsboro

Howell, ranked No. 10 in NJ.com’s wrestling Top 20, was a convincing winner in Saturday’s John and Betty Vogeding Tournament in Paulsboro. With 327.5 points, Howell was 88.5 points ahead of runner-up and No. 15 Paulsboro, which finished with 239. Clearview was third in the nine-team tournament with 170 points.
kroxam.com

UMC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LOSES HEARTBREAKER TO UNIVERSITY OF MARY

FIRST-QUARTER – The Marauders came out firing scoring the first seven points of the game before an Abi Fraaza free throw, Mary Burke (Sr. Virginia, Minn.) jump shot, and an Emma Carpenter and one made it 9-6 Marauders with 6:17 remaining in the quarter. After the Marauders scored the next four, UMC would go on a 15-3 run in the final five minutes to take a 21-16 lead into the second quarter. Alex Page (Fr. Grand Forks, N.D.), Jes Mertens (So. Devils Lake, N.D.), Kylie Post (Sr. Corcoran, Minn.), and Bren Fox (Jr. Norwood Young America, Minn.), all scored during the run. UMC shot 46% and outrebounded the Marauders 13-10 to help take the lead after ten minutes.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

UMC MEN’S BASKETBALLTRIES FOR A SPLIT ON THE WEEKEND IN NORTH DAKOTA

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Men’s Basketball team lost another tough one on the road to a good Minot State team 88-83 for the Golden Eagles fifth loss in a row and they are now 4-8 overall and 1-5 in the Northern Sun Conference. UMC scored 51 first half points and had five players in double figures but couldn’t get the win. The Golden Eagles will move up to Bismarck, N.D. this afternoon to play the University of Mary Marauders who were soundly beaten last night by Bemidji State 68-40 to fall to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference. Game time is at 3:30 PM at the McDowell Activity Center.
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

ALEAH BIENEK SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO PLAY HOCKEY AT D-3 TRINE UNIVERSITY

Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey captain and senior Aleah Bienek made it official as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play hockey at Trine University, an NCAA Division III school located in Angola, Indiana. Bienek verbally committed to Trine back in August and made it official after school today.
ANGOLA, IN
Macomb Daily

Dakota rolls to Macomb County wrestling tournament championship

The future is bright for wrestling at Dakota and Algonac. The present is pretty good, too. The Cougars and Muskrats finished 1-2 in the team standings Saturday at the Macomb County Invitational at Dakota. Dakota had 318.5 points to 263.5 for Algonac. Anchor Bay was third with 196 points, followed by De La Salle 141.5, Armada 139, Fraser 131, Warren-Mott 130.5, Chippewa Valley 113, Eisenhower 111 and Lamphere 105.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

