Butterfly Network turns to Cadence Clarity 3D Solver to boost its handheld ultrasound system

When I think of 3D printing, I’m both amazed by how great the technology is, and confused by how it hasn’t changed much in over a decade. Desktop 3D printers are pretty much the same as they were back in the 2010s, with probably minor differences in materials, motors, and software as the years pass by. For the most part, your average printer still uses an extruder that moves in the X and Y axis, a print bed that moves up and down on the Z-axis, and a single roll of filament that lets you print objects in one color. The key improvements over the years have been in quality, reliability, speed, and sound… but a new little accessory is giving the existing 3D printer a radical new function – printing in multicolor AND multi-material!

