The Boonville R-1 School Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday to discuss everything from construction update to approving the 2021 C Policy. In limited forum comments, Boonville R-1 Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the board recognized C&R Market as a supporter of the school district. Marriott said C&R Market provides employment for students also donates supplies as well as financial support to the district in the form of donations when necessary, but also support the district through employability for students with disabilities.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO