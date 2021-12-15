Gotham Greens Opens West Coast Greenhouse, Obtains Certified B Corp Status
Indoor farming company Gotham Greens has officially opened the first phase of its 10-acre, state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse near the University of California-Davis campus. With this national greenhouse expansion, Gotham Greens will operate the nation’s largest network of high-tech hydroponic greenhouses spanning nine facilities in six U.S. states. The company’s sustainable farming...www.greenhousegrower.com
