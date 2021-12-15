ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beth Peerless, Where it’s at: Celebrating winter holidays with local music

By Beth Peerless
Monterey County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re deep into the winter holidays now. The cold weather has set in, and we’ve had a doozy of a rainstorm this past week. A more subtle sign is the performing arts theaters have finished their 2021 performance schedules, and from here on out there are pretty much only community holiday...

www.montereyherald.com

Related
pagosasprings.com

Thingamajig’s family-friendly holiday musical

Thingamajig’s family-friendly holiday musical on stage through December 23. Thingamajig Theatre Company’s holiday production of “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” opened last night, December 15, and runs every day through December 23 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. The uplifting...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
Indiana Daily Student

IU Jacobs students and local performers to present ‘Jacobs Holiday Celebration’

IU Jacobs School of Music students, alongside local performers, will present the Jacobs Holiday Celebration, a holiday-themed, recital-style performance at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Musical Arts Center. This will be the last Jacobs School performance of 2021. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer and IU alumnus Sylvia McNair,...
MUSIC
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling Middle School celebrates holiday season with winter choir concert

Sterling Middle School celebrated the holiday season with a winter choir concert Thursday evening. The concert featured performances by the seventh grade choir, seventh and eighth grade combined chamber choir, eighth grade choir and a “Holiday Carols Singalong” featuring all of the performers.
STERLING, CO
dsmmagazine.com

xBk Readies For Holiday Local Live Music Series

Local musician EleanorGrace will perform at xBk at 6 p.m. today, part of the venue’s holiday series. Read our recent feature about EleanorGrace here. Photo: Raelyn Ramey. Music venue xBk will kick off its three-week run of “A Holiday Special,” featuring performances from local musicians hosted by Madison Ray and his band the Finesse, today. There will also be holiday-themed games and prizes. Tickets are sold in packages, starting with a two-seat table for $25 and can be bought online. Livestreams are available for $12.
MUSIC
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 12/6/21: Music department celebrates sounds of the holidays

This song and more were included in the annual winter concert on December 3. The first half of the event featured the Woodwind Ensemble, Merry Tuba Christmas, the String Ensemble, the Brass Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble. Sophomore and percussionist Mia Lucas said, “The winter concert is one of my...
MUSIC
mmobomb.com

Blade & Soul Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Winter Soulstice Event

Once again, the winter holidays are upon us and that means participating in in-game wintery activities in order to walk away with lots of goodies. Currently, one of those activities is going on in Blade & Soul. Yes, the Winter Soulstice event – otherwise known as the Winter Wonders Festival – has returned. The event is underway as of today and will run through January 19, offering players plenty of time to accumulate the snowballs needed to earn rewards. Don’t worry if you don’t manage to claim those rewards by that time. You’ll have until February 9th for that part.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Music#Music Man#Holiday Decorations#Real Estate#The Chuck Brewer Band
KTVZ

The Pavilion in Bend to celebrate winter’s arrival and holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are getting a bit more festive at The Pavilion with the return of a Winter Solstice Celebration and holiday open skate sessions. Bend Park and Recreation District’s ice rink will celebrate the shortest day of the year on Friday, December 17 with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. With twinkling lights to welcome winter’s delights, ice skaters will enjoy treats and a special figure skating performance by Bend Ice Figure Skating Club.
BEND, OR
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Where there's a will, there's a sleigh: 'Winter Wonderland' debuts, preserves holiday spirit

UCF kicked off the holiday festivities with its brand-new Winter Wonderland event Wednesday night at Memory Mall. The event was announced by Student Government, the UCF Campus Activities Board and Late Knights on Nov. 19. SG Vice President Austin Wilson said "Winter Wonderland" was a successful group effort, as each organization came to the table with ideas.
WILL FERRELL
kciiradio.com

Highland Music Groups Celebrating the Holidays Monday

Highland students are in final rehearsals for their holiday concert on Monday. The night will feature the sixth through eighth grade bands, high school jazz and concert bands, and the middle and high school choirs, and include a mix of seasonal tunes and those from film and television including Star Wars, The Sandlot, and The Muppets. Highland Band Instructor Andrew McDonald says after having audience limitations for last year’s performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are excited to be back in front of a full crowd. He explains that performing in front of others can have a big impact on students, “I think in class you spend a lot of time talking about, perfecting the pieces of music you’re performing. But then we sort of gloss over the fact that we do it all for the applause at the end, for people recognizing that you’ve done a good job and you’ve put in the time and effort. So I think the bigger the audience we can have for these students, the better.”
MUSIC
utahstories.com

Where to Celebrate Great Food and Wine this Winter

The good folks at Caffe Molise want to remind you for private holiday dining to “book early to avoid disappointment” by emailing info@caffemolise.com or calling 801-364-8833 for information and pricing. Caffe Molise’s private dining rooms can accommodate events and private parties from an intimate gathering of 10 to...
RESTAURANTS
baristanet.com

Celebrate Montclair Make Music Winter with Free Events on 12/21

Montclair will be Making Music on Tuesday, December 21. Make Music is a free celebration of music around the world and is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — pours onto streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
sanbenito.com

Photos: Christmas in the Park brings in locals to celebrate holiday season

With less than a week to go for Christmas, the Hollister Recreation Division began the countdown with Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park in Hollister on Saturday. The event kicked off with photos with Santa Claus at the park’s clubhouse. The festivities continued at the synthetic ice skating rink that was set up on Seventh Street in between the baseball fields and tennis courts.
HOLLISTER, CA

