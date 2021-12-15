Beth Peerless, Where it’s at: Celebrating winter holidays with local music

Highland students are in final rehearsals for their holiday concert on Monday. The night will feature the sixth through eighth grade bands, high school jazz and concert bands, and the middle and high school choirs, and include a mix of seasonal tunes and those from film and television including Star Wars, The Sandlot, and The Muppets. Highland Band Instructor Andrew McDonald says after having audience limitations for last year’s performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are excited to be back in front of a full crowd. He explains that performing in front of others can have a big impact on students, “I think in class you spend a lot of time talking about, perfecting the pieces of music you’re performing. But then we sort of gloss over the fact that we do it all for the applause at the end, for people recognizing that you’ve done a good job and you’ve put in the time and effort. So I think the bigger the audience we can have for these students, the better.”

