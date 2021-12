Kelly Clarkson has come a long way since her days as the original "American Idol." Now, she's a mogul and influencer in her own right, as the host of her own talk show and a fully decorated singer-songwriter. At least one habit remains from her pre-fame days, however. That habit? Chip-licking. That's right, she likes to lick the cheese off of Doritos, then discard the chip. Cue a strong reaction one way or the other.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO