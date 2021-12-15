ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins add F Patrice Bergeron to COVID protocol

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins added forward Patrice Bergeron to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday. That makes the team's top...

nbcboston.com

NHL Postpones 2 Bruins Games, 1 in Boston, Amid B's COVID-19 Outbreak

The NHL has postponed Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game in Montreal and Thursday's Bruins-Colorado Avalanche game in Boston amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Make-up dates for the games have yet to be established. The Bruins and the NHL haven't announced whether the B's will play Sunday in Ottawa. Thursday's postponed game is the...
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: More Bruins In COVID Protocol, Knights Eyeing Kane

The Boston Bruins COVID Protocol list continued to grow on Thursday morning. Can Jack Studnicka finally seize his latest chance to stick in the NHL?. Are the Vegas Golden Knights going to trade for Evander Kane?. That and more in the latest BHN Puck Links:. Boston Bruins. And the COVID...
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
newyorkcitynews.net

No. 16 Seton Hall-Iona game canceled by COVID

Saturday's nonconference game between No. 16 Seton Hall and Iona has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Pirates' program. Seton Hall confirmed the situation Thursday afternoon following multiple reports of the cancellation. The game, part of the two-game Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
