Here are the Praey for the Gods Xbox achievements

Surprise! Serious Sam 4 launched for Xbox Series X|S and PC last night and has joined Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC as a surprise addition to the service. According to its Microsoft Store listing, Serious Sam 4 is currently only available on Xbox Series X|S and PC – you won't be able to play this one if you're still rocking an Xbox One. At the moment, we aren't sure if this is just a mistake on Microsoft's end, but if it's not, this contradicts what publisher Devolver Digital previously said about Serious Sam 4 coming to Xbox One and PS4. Back in 2020, a Devolver Digital rep told Kotaku, "The game is still coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 after its period of exclusivity is over with Stadia."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO