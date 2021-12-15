Here are the Praey for the Gods Xbox achievements

Spiritfarer has surpassed one million copies sold, and Thunder Lotus is "officially saying goodbye" with the last content update and the Farewell Edition of the game. "Spiritfarer has surpassed one million copies sold, which is something we genuinely never thought possible," the devs say. "Whether you played it, recommended it or just watched a playthrough: thank you for this wonderful journey!" The Farewell Edition, which is out now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox One, includes all three content updates: the Lily update, the Beverly update, and the game's last and largest update: the Jackie and Daria update, all of which together added new spirits, a new island, new buildings, new food items, and more.
