It's certainly no secret that Microsoft endured an uneven period during the Xbox One generation, with a first-party library that perhaps lacked some of the true knockout punches of its peers. Microsoft's Forza franchise, however, has always been the quiet achiever - and even throughout that tricky phase the Forza Horizon games specifically always found themselves ranked alongside the very best games of the generation. In perhaps a peculiar twist - in a year where Microsoft is hitting its stride again, Halo: Infinite has arrived, and even one of the very best PS5 exclusives is technically owned by Xbox - Forza Horizon is finally getting its dues. Forza Horizon 5 is IGN's Console Exclusive of The Year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO