Poster And Trailer For Netflix New Movie BRAZEN Starring Alyssa Milano

EXCLUSIVE: Rivulet Media’s Colson Baker music saga feature Taurus has added Maddie Hasson (Malignant, God Bless America), Scoot McNairy (C’mon C’mon, The Quiet Place Part II, Argo), Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2), Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory (Euphoria), recording artist Lil Tjay, Megan Fox (Transformers) and musician Naomi Wild.
Taurus, formerly known as Good News, tells the story of a rising but troubled musician (Baker) as he spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song. His sister-like assistant (Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, his collaborators (Scoot Mcnairy, Lil Meech and Lil...
