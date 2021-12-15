ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Poster And Trailer For ALINE, a Fiction Freely Inspired by the Life of CELINE DION

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these official poster and trailer for ALINE. Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films will release ALINE in theaters on January 21, 2022. Starring Valérie Lemercier, Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina....

www.ramascreen.com

Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion sparks Christmas joy and thought with uplifting new post

Celine Dion hasn't let a difficult time with her health keep her down, as she continues to uplift and delight fans with her social media posts. The superstar singer took to Instagram to share a clip to her Stories, a snippet from one of her music videos of herself recording a song in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
darkhorizons.com

“Operation Fortune” Poster, Trailer Thursday

The first poster has been released for Guy Ritchie’s new film “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” with the news also released that the movie’s first trailer will arrive online on Thursday. Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant star in the spy thriller which...
MOVIES
TIME

The 58 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

The list of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is here, so mark your calendars—though you might want to do so in pencil. If cinephiles have learned anything over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that release dates are but a mere suggestion amid a worldwide health crisis. For example, Death on the Nile , Kenneth Branagh’s latest installment in the ACU (that’s the Agatha Christie Universe ) was originally scheduled for release in October 2020. After multiple delays, the murder mystery starring Gal Gadot is now set to come out in February 2022. Fingers crossed, of course.
MOVIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

‘Grand Crew’ Trailer: Meet Your New Favorite Fictional Friend Group (VIDEO)

Grab your friends, your favorite drink, and get ready to join the friends of NBC’s Grand Crew, which premieres with a two-episode special preview on December 14. From Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, the series follows the titular friend group as they share their relatable life struggles over a glass of wine.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive new trailer and poster for terrifying Texas-set shocker “HURT”

Horrific entertainment leads to true pain in the movie releasing this week. Gravitas Ventures releases HURT to select theaters, as well as North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on Friday, December 10. Directed by Sonny Mallhi (2015’s ANGUISH, and a producer on Bryan Bertino’s THE STRANGERS, THE MONSTER and THE DARK AND THE WICKED) from a script he wrote with Solomon Gray, it stars Emily van Raay, Andrew Creer, Stephanie Moran, Bradley Hamilton, Michelle Treacy and Natalie Olivia Clarke. The synopsis: “A soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the ‘Haunted Hayride.’ But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives…or become the next attraction.” See our review of HURT here.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ce Sar Award
darkhorizons.com

“Sonic 2” Film Poster, Trailer Tomorrow

Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” whilst also confirming the first trailer for the new film is expected to air during The Game Awards – specifically at 8pm US-ET. The poster follows hot on the heels of the news that Colleen...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Poster Art For SCREAM - "The Killer is On This Poster"

Here’s a new poster for the upcoming Scream film, which is coming from the filmmaking team of Radio Silence (Ready of Not). The poster features Ghostface looming over the main cast of the film, many of which will end up dead by the end of the movie, and then of course, one of these characters will be the killer behind the mask. The poster comes with the caption, “The Killer is On This Poster”.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Exclusive: Poster Reveal And Trailer Debut For THE KINDRED

If ignorance is bliss, what is a rabbit hole of uncovering a generation's worth of secrets? When Helen (April Pearson, Skins) wakes from a coma after a year, she learns she was the only witness to her father's suicide and is also the mother of a child she has no memory of. As she investigates and learns more about her father's past, she unearths a series of child abductions from thirty years ago and a growing resentment. Check out the official poster reveal:
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven gets a new trailer and posters

With less than two weeks to go until its premiere, HBO Max has released a couple of new posters and a trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel Station Eleven. The post-apocalyptic drama follows the survivors of a devastating flu that swept the Earth at they attempt to rebuild their lives; take a look here…
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Unveils a New Trailer and Poster

Will Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence be able to put aside their differences long enough to take down Cobra Kai? The official trailer for season four confirms they’re going to try their best to put their students first, although obviously that won’t be easy. Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso)...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Aline’ Trailer: When Is A Celine Dion Biopic Not Actually A Celine Dion Biopic?

“Bohemian Rhapsody” often gets criticized for how it fictionalizes quite a bit of Freddie Mercury’s life. This is a problem that is brought up quite a bit when you watch any sort of film biopic. Luckily for the upcoming biopic, “Aline,” it’s not really the story of Celine Dion. I mean, it is. But it isn’t.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘Aline’: See Trailer for Unauthorized and Unorthodox Celine Dion Biopic

The life and career of Celine Dion is the inspiration of an upcoming, unorthodox, and unauthorized biopic titled Aline, written, directed, and starring Valérie Lemercier. The movie made a buzz on the film festival circuit for its bizarre approach to Dion’s story — Aline markets itself as “fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion” — as well as Lemercier’s portrayal of the singer, playing “Aline Dieu” from the ages of five to 50. Early in the new trailer, the 57-year-old Lemercier is seen as the preteen Dieu. In that same scene, a record exec mistakenly calls Aline “Celine,” a clever nod to the film’s inspiration.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Watch This Trailer For BOOK OF LOVE Starring Sam Claflin & Verónica Echegui

Check out this trailer for BOOK OF LOVE, starring Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games) and Verónica Echegui (FX’s Trust). Co-produced by BuzzFeed Studios and XYZ Films, the film releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 4th. Prime Video has acquired U.S. and Canada streaming rights for the romantic...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Starring Michelle Yeoh

The Universe is so much bigger than you realize. A24 has released this official trailer for the epic and emotional new Daniels film, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan,. Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For YOU WON’T BE ALONE

Tags: Alice Englert, Anamaria Marinca, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, Noomi Rapace, Sara Klimoska, You Won't Be Alone. Check out these official poster and trailer for YOU WON’T BE ALONE. Focus Features will release YOU WON’T BE ALONE in theaters on April 1, 2022 after its World Premiere at THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL in January.
MOVIES

