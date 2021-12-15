New Poster And Trailer For ALINE, a Fiction Freely Inspired by the Life of CELINE DION

Horrific entertainment leads to true pain in the movie releasing this week. Gravitas Ventures releases HURT to select theaters, as well as North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on Friday, December 10. Directed by Sonny Mallhi (2015’s ANGUISH, and a producer on Bryan Bertino’s THE STRANGERS, THE MONSTER and THE DARK AND THE WICKED) from a script he wrote with Solomon Gray, it stars Emily van Raay, Andrew Creer, Stephanie Moran, Bradley Hamilton, Michelle Treacy and Natalie Olivia Clarke. The synopsis: “A soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the ‘Haunted Hayride.’ But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives…or become the next attraction.” See our review of HURT here.

