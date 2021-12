Being a highly touted recruit out of high school can be a number of things for a student-athlete. For someone like Torin Rogers, Richmond made it easy. "All the girls I was able to meet that play there now, it just seems like a great overall fit. It's a great academic school, it's a beautiful campus, Richmond is an awesome location to be in college at, so I'm really excited. The combination of all the things make it a great fit for me," Rogers said.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO