GhostBed Weighted Blanket Review – Instant Cooling That Works?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a weighted blanket superfan and rely on them both for my highest-quality nights of sleep and my most productive, low anxiety days. So, my mission lately has been to spread the word and get my loved ones under a weighted blanket with every chance I get. I’ve been met with everything from skepticism about the benefits of weighted blankets to the common fear of overheating while using them, so I needed a solution to everyone’s concerns. Bearaby’s 35-pound Hugger blanket, which is also 90″ x 90″ and can cover an entire queen bed with considerable overhang, was the answer. It also happens to be the best cooling weighted blanket we’ve tried at AT.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO