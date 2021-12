The biggest surprise of the Packers’ Wednesday practice was that tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) returned to the practice field. It appears that head coach Matt LaFleur was not aware that Bakhtiari was going to participate in the team’s walk-thru, as he stated in his pre-practice presser that the bookend was not going to suit up today. Though he was not on the field, Green Bay also got good news on right tackle Billy Turner’s knee injury, with LaFleur stating that he assumes that he will return to the team at some point this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO