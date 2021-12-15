The Wesley Community 2021 Holiday Pet Parade

It’s time once again for the annual Lighted Holiday Stroll and Parade in Bryan! Join the community and surround yourself in the lights and floats on Thursday, December 9. The theme of this year’s parade is “Holidays Around the World,” so each float is sure to bring something unique. The parade begins at 6:00, and at 6:30 the floats will depart from Casa Rodriguez, turn onto Main Street at Papa Perez, and come to a finish at Blackwater Draw. Santa himself is taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance at the end of the parade!
