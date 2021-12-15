ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI'm Shereen Marisol Meraji. And this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. MERAJI: Hi, CODE SWITCH familia. It's great to be back on the show that I love. And for those of you who have forgotten me already or are new here, I've co-hosted the CODE SWITCH podcast for the past five...

NPR

What Is 'Latin Music' Anyway?

The term 'Latin Music' can encompass everything from Celia Cruz to Bad Bunny to Selena Gomez to Los Tigres del Norte. It's rock, pop, hip hop, salsa, bachata, reggaetón, and so much more. So...what exactly is the connective tissue? Language? Ethnicity of the artist? Pure vibes? Or is it something else entirely?
MUSIC
Beyonce
Tito Puente
Music Week#Music Industry#Soul Music#Ambient Music#Black Music#Quimbara#Cuban#Non English#Mexican#French#Spanish#Latino
