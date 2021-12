Halo Infinite is now out and the next step of Master Chief's journey is ready for all players to enjoy. There's a lot new with the latest installment in the Halo franchise including new collectibles and an open-world structure that while it's been dabbled with before in some of the larger scale Halo maps has never been done on this level. In this Halo Infinite Reckoning Collectibles Guide, we'll explain how to get all of the collectibles available to you in the Reckoning area of Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO