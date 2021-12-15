Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces the Diamond and Pearl clans

We know by now the time-honored tradition and pattern of Pokémon game releases and remakes, they tend to follow a very similar schedule. Just about every other new generation we get a remake of one of the older titles, With Generation 4 bringing Heart Gold and Soul Silver, Generation 6 bringing Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and now Generation 8 bringing us Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. What separates these titles? Remakes tend to slap on a few new features and repackage the source material in a shiny new resolution for newer devices, not fixing anything that wasn’t broken. The question is, is it a sustainable practice when there is content cut from older titles? Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are an incredibly faithful remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, but shy away from many improvements and additional content added in Platinum, in lieu of a few new areas and some new battles.

