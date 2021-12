DeAndre Hopkins, the perennial Top-5 finisher will finish outside of the Top-12 for the second time since leaving Houston. You can’t call his 14.72 PPR per game bad but It certainly falls short of the price tag many paid for him across every format. The dip in production has less to do with ability and more about usage and a few minor injuries. Moreover, the Cardinals have a receiving room filled with talent and haven’t needed to rely on him for most of the offensive production like the Texans had to. The explosive offense can spread around to several players on the ground or through the air and has capped Hokins’ volume and upside. He’s currently fourth in team target share.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO