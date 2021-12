The 5-7 finish to the 2021 football season hasn't stopped Texas from landing one of the nation's top signing classes in 2022. The Longhorns kicked off Day 1 of the early signing period bright and early Wednesday morning when they received one of the most crucial National Letter of Intent submissions of National Signing Day. Ohio State transfer and former five-star QB Quinn Ewers was the first signee to submit his LOI, which ended a recruitment that has come full circle for both Ewers and the Longhorns.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO