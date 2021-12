With multiple collaborations with BTS, Nike, Popeyes and more under her belt, Megan Thee Stallion is now venturing into television with a major first-look deal with Netflix. The rapper, who just graduated from college, will be working with the streaming platform to produce a new TV series in addition to various projects. She said in a statement: “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

