Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’: Sami Gayle Opens Up About Stress in New ‘Hump Day’ Photo

By Chase Thomas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emNTW_0dNuWl2Q00

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle has some thoughts. It is “hump day,” Outsiders, and Sami Gayle opened up about stress in a new photo on her personal Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

For the caption, Gayle wrote, “Let’s put our best foot forward this hump day, yeah?! A lot of you have written to me expressing stress around finishing work / projects / errands / etc. by the end of the year. I am right there with you. This time of year can be super stressful. For me, I find it helpful to find gratitude in having the opportunity to tackle any and all things in front of us. That shift in perspective can get us excited to address tasks that previously seemed daunting. Some food for thought… Happy Wednesday!”

Gayle is putting out quite the positive message, isn’t she? Her post is meant to inspire as we continue on this holiday season. With shopping and work and family, it’s a lot to juggle for so many folks. Her advice is gratitude and shifting perspectives to be rather key in this particular department.

Folks loved the message with one fan writing, “You are inspiring!”

Another fan wrote in the comments, “Blessed day Sami! Enjoy.”

Sami Gayle on ‘Blue Bloods’

Gayle has shined as a member of the Reagan family on Blue Bloods since joining the show. Her role is one of the more complicated ones and she spoke about them with Glitter. She said, “Nicky has navigated so many experiences — her parent’s divorce, the loss of two family members, new jobs, college, conflicting career ambitions, the pressures of being part of the Reagan family, just to name a few. And, yet, she has emerged an independent woman with a positive outlook who, despite any backlash, has always chartered her own path.”

She has gone through a lot on the show, but like the message by the woman who plays her, it only seems to help make her stronger. She is an independent character and navigates the Reagan family dynamic well while keeping true to herself.

Gayle continued, “Bridget has been like an additional mother, and I am forever indebted to her for showing me what it means to be a gracious, kind, talented, and independent woman. Watching her over the years has helped me to become a better actor. My favorite thing about our scenes together is that they often tackle universal, mother/daughter experiences. I always walk away having gleaned something about a situation I’ve encountered with my actual mom or with foresight as to how to deal with a situation in the future.”

Clearly, Bridget has been a crucial help for Gayle on set. The experiences they share are powerful to Sami Gayle which is cool to see and learn. You can watch Blue Bloods on CBS.

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
Person
Sami Gayle
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Hump Day#Stress
CELEBRITIES
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Instagram
Celebrities
TV SERIES
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TV SERIES
CELEBRITIES
