VGK Get The WIN In Boston

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46. South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. It marked South Carolina’s fifth win this season against a team ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot just 29% in the first half and 34% for the game.
The New York Islanders were victorious over the Boston Bruins by a score of 3-1 on Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the win. The Islanders’ fourth line had struggled mightily this season. Since being reunited following a COVID stint for Casey Cizikas and a nagging injury for Matt Martin, the identity line has found their game again. They looked the best they have looked this entire season in the win over Boston Thursday night.
Stratford defeated Athens in Marawood Conference boys basketball, 55-40. Cooper Diedrich had 15 points to lead Athens. Athens scoring: Sheahan 7, Lepak 8, Diedrich 15, Janke 10. Stratford stats not provided. ************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
Just 1:41 into last night’s game, the Devils’ newly signed UFA Dougie Hamilton’s slap shot from the point created a juicy rebound off Robin Lehner’s right pad. It was scooped up by Jack Hughes after Brayden McNabb lost his defensive coverage. Hughes had swept in from the top of the faceoff circle and beat Lehner, who was down on his pads and could not recover in time. Hughes basically had a wide-open net to deposit the first goal of the game. It was the only lead the NJ Devils would have in the VGK 5-3 victory at the Rock in New Jersey.
