VGK Get The WIN In Boston

Just 1:41 into last night’s game, the Devils’ newly signed UFA Dougie Hamilton’s slap shot from the point created a juicy rebound off Robin Lehner’s right pad. It was scooped up by Jack Hughes after Brayden McNabb lost his defensive coverage. Hughes had swept in from the top of the faceoff circle and beat Lehner, who was down on his pads and could not recover in time. Hughes basically had a wide-open net to deposit the first goal of the game. It was the only lead the NJ Devils would have in the VGK 5-3 victory at the Rock in New Jersey.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO