Quantum Computer Can Now Automatically Correct Errors In Major Breakthrough

By Dr Alfredo Carpineti
IFLScience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture quantum computers will have the ability to perform calculations that are unthinkable with even the most powerful existing supercomputer. But before getting there, there are many barriers to overcome. One of them is error-correcting. Researchers at ETH Zurich have shown, for the first time, that it is possible...

dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Scientific American

In a First, Physicists Glimpse a Quantum Ghost

The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum particles—is the bedrock on which physicists have built their understanding of quantum mechanics. But this bedrock itself is not something physicists have a perfect grasp of, literally or philosophically. A wave function is not something one can hold in their hand or put under a microscope. And confusingly, some of its properties simply seem not to be real. In fact, mathematicians would openly label them as imaginary: so-called imaginary numbers—which arise from seemingly nonsensical feats such as taking the square roots of negative integers—are an important ingredient of a wave function’s well-proved power to forecast the results of real-world experiments. In short, if a wave function can be said to “exist” at all, it does so at the hazy crossroads between metaphysical mathematics and physical reality.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
#Quantum Computers#Quantum Computation#Quantum Error Correction#Eth Zurich#Arxiv#The Quantum Center
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover a Remarkable New Type of Sound Wave

Can you imagine sound travels in the same way as light does? A research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered a new type of sound wave: the airborne sound wave vibrates transversely and carries both spin and orbital angular momentum like light does. The findings shattered scientists’ previous beliefs about the sound wave, opening an avenue to the development of novel applications in acoustic communications, acoustic sensing, and imaging.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Weird quantum objects known as Q balls could explain why we exist

One of the biggest cosmological mysteries is why the universe is made up of way more matter than antimatter, essentially why we exist. Now, a team of theoretical physicists says they know how to find the answer. All they need to do is detect the gravitational waves produced by bizarre quantum objects called Q balls.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Using sparse data to predict lab quakes

A machine-learning approach developed for sparse data reliably predicts fault slip in laboratory earthquakes and could be key to predicting fault slip and potentially earthquakes in the field. The research by a Los Alamos National Laboratory team builds on their previous success using data-driven approaches that worked for slow-slip events in earth but came up short on large-scale stick-slip faults that generate relatively little data—but big quakes.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Can Humans Even Reach 1% the Speed of Light Ever?

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Mechanics and Machine Learning Used To Accurately Predict Chemical Reactions at High Temperatures

Method combines quantum mechanics with machine learning to accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available; could be used to design clean carbon-neutral processes for steel production and metal recycling. Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such...
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Entangling a live tardigrade, radiation warning on anti-5G accessories

Tardigrades are tiny organisms that can survive extreme environments including being chilled to near absolute zero. At these temperatures quantum effects such as entanglement become dominant, so perhaps it is not surprising that a team of physicists has used a chilled tardigrade to create an entangled qubit. According to a...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists reveal the limits of machine learning for hydrogen models

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant elements in the universe. On Earth, hydrogen is normally a gas. But when it is under high temperatures and pressures—the conditions that exist within many planets, such as Jupiter—hydrogen goes through a series of phase transitions and takes on the properties of a liquid metal. One of the metallic properties it takes on is becoming an electrical conductor.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Anti-5G “quantum pendants” are radioactive

Worried that 5G cell phone towers are beaming dangerous levels of radiofrequency radiation into your brain? Forget the classic tinfoil hat and try the "quantum pendant" pictured above. It's a much more stylish accessory. The product leans on a tried and true pseudoscientific marketing gimmick: Slap the label "quantum" on something, and the word imparts an aura of magical mystery in the minds of the perpetually gullible.
NETHERLANDS
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Just Discovered an AI Mimicking the Brain on Its Own

In 2019, The MIT Press Reader published a pair of interviews with Noam Chomsky and Steven Pinker, two of the world’s foremost linguistic and cognitive scientists. The conversations, like the men themselves, vary in their framing and treatment of key issues surrounding their areas of expertise. When asked about machine learning and its contributions to cognitive science, however, their opinions gather under the banner of skepticism and something approaching disappointment.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Algorithm to increase the efficiency of quantum computers

Quantum computers have the potential to solve important problems that are beyond reach even for the most powerful supercomputers, but they require an entirely new way of programming and creating algorithms. Universities and major tech companies are spearheading research on how to develop these new algorithms. In a recent collaboration...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hbr.org

How Quantum Computing Will Change Everything (with Chad Rigetti)

The founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing discusses how quantum computing will transform our world. Quantum computing won’t be an incremental improvement – it will be a step-change in the power of the technology that underpins a huge part of our economy. Exponentially faster computing won’t just help us solve problems more quickly, but it will also allow us to tackle problems that have been impossible to answer and find answers to questions we did not know to ask.
ENGINEERING
Science News

Quantum physics requires imaginary numbers to explain reality

Imaginary numbers might seem like unicorns and goblins — interesting but irrelevant to reality. But for describing matter at its roots, imaginary numbers turn out to be essential. They seem to be woven into the fabric of quantum mechanics, the math describing the realm of molecules, atoms and subatomic particles. A theory obeying the rules of quantum physics needs imaginary numbers to describe the real world, two new experiments suggest.
SCIENCE

