On May 9th, 2017 the Los Angeles Kings traded Ben Bishop to the Dallas Stars for a 4th Rd Pick (Markus Phillips) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. This is where it all began, the Ben Bishop era of the Dallas Stars. We will be discussing Bishop’s influences on the team, on the fans, and his accolades as a Dallas Star. Ben Bishop was an incredible goaltender and an even more incredible human being. We at Blackout Dallas would like to say on behalf of Stars fans everywhere, thank you, Ben Bishop. Thank you for everything.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO