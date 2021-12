Two months after the official release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo is allowing fans to buy dock units for the new console separately in North America. When the new Nintendo Switch OLED model was first revealed, the developer announced that fans would be able to purchase docks separately. These units have been available in Europe since the beginning of this month and will now also be available to U.S. and Canadian customers. The standalone dock units aren’t available at retail stores, though, and can only be purchased from Nintendo’s online store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO