Ecosia, the search engine that uses its profits to plant trees, is launching a new shopping feature.The company, which was founded in 2009, donates its expendable funds to tree-planting organizations. It claims to have planted 130 million trees across 30 countries around the world.Ecosia Shopping recommends products on Amazon, Kelkoo and Idealo, and other shopping partners that have been sustainably made, are reused, or have been refurbished. The feature is available now in the UK, Germany and France.The search company takes a small percentage from these affiliate links (between two and five per cent) and use the revenue to continue...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO