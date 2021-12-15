App Takes Users on Christmas Lights Tour Through Fort Worth
By Samantha Calimbahin
fwtx.com
2 days ago
If you're wondering which neighborhoods to drive around in Fort Worth to see Christmas lights, one local influencer has a few ideas. Christy Dunaway Smith — the face behind the popular lifestyle blog, SoFortWorthIt — has created an app through Built...
Christmas is here and the lights have been hung and now it is time to enjoy. Here in Lubbock they have a unique opportunity that most cities do not. It's from an angel you probably have never seen Christmas lights before, from a helicopter in the sky. You get to...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Stockyards will present their 20th annual Christmas celebration featuring sounds of the season, strolling holiday entertainment, festive activities, photos with Cowboy Santa, Mrs. Claus Story Time, and a Christmas parade.
If Christmas lights are your jam, then a road trip to Central Texas may be in your immediate future. A new Holiday experience in Austin has opened this year at Circuit of Americas, Peppermint Parkway. If you have relatives in the area and are already planning a trip down to...
A family farm in Marengo is lighting up the night sky this Christmas season with a spectacular new light show. The Hanson farm buildings have been decked out with more than 45,000 pixel LEDs, 20 stage digital multiplex fixtures, 3,000 feet of cables, and several stage lasers. The light show...
For most people, a few Christmas lights around the frame of the house and across some bushes are more than enough. Some people do more, though, and some people do a lot more. In Bowie, Maryland, it’s a year-round obsession for a 19-year-old in his last year of college.
We know that one of the best things about the holiday season is not only putting up your own Christmas decorations but also seeing everyone else's. It's a tradition for lots of families to hop in the car on a Saturday night and drive around town to see all the lights, inflatables, and other beautiful decorations around town.
Homeowners and the 2021 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 30th annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11, the tour will feature homes in Sienna, First Colony Sweetwater and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls locations in Pecan Grove and on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. A complete list of ticket locations is available at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/home-tour-tickets/. One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wind and rain did not stop people from grabbing their bikes and taking a Tour de Lights in Knoxville Saturday evening!. The event started at 5:30 p.m. and took participants on a 5-mile long route. It started at Old City, where light poles shined with holiday lights around them and storefronts glimmered with festive decorations. It ended in Market Square, where many of Knoxville's other Christmas in the City events were just minutes away.
Drive through the Lights Spectacular at Granite Mesa Health Center, 1401 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls, for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate. For the first time, management teams and residents at the nursing home and rehabilitation center are lighting up its grounds for the holidays. Displays circling the facility will be open to the public from Dec. 11 through the season.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pink Jeep Tours Smoky Mountains has announced its first-ever, limited-time Pigeon Forge Christmas Lights Tour, which will be offered through December. The tour will last from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through January 1. Hot chocolate...
I was tasked with making a portrait among Christmas lights a couple of weeks ago. I wanted to go over how I made it in case anyone wanted to try this for holiday cards in the future. First off, I want to go over how to just take pictures of...
Plan your Christmas lights touring with the County 10 Holiday Lights Map!. We’ve made it easy to find all the best Christmas displays around Fremont County, so grab your family and some hot cocoa and take a drive around to view all the beautiful decorations. If you would like...
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An annual holiday lights display is back up and running. Located on North Washington Street in Plainville, April and Mark's Cartoon Christmas Display offers a unique blend of different cartoon characters decked out for the holiday season. The best part is that you can walk through...
Art, a noted non-Philistine once articulated, has the capacity to make us nervous. Now, meet Colton Batts, whose art can make one, if not nervous, a little uncertain about his surroundings. “It almost looks like it has this Colton Batts’ filter over the world,” says Jay Wilkinson, a celebrated oil...
There is no shortage of places to experience Christmas lights this time of year, whether it is driving through your local neighborhood or making a trip through one of the larger, professional displays. One Indiana wildlife park is offering not only the opportunity to drive through a beautiful and intricate...
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all across Houston. For years many of the city's distinct neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree from homes to yards, porches and streets, and this year is no different. Some you can drive by, others are better to take in on...
A local electric company is offering prizes for people who head out and visit some of the St. George area's most impressive Christmas light displays. The "Christmas Light Spectacular" features homes from Santa Clara, Washington, St. George Hurricane, LaVerkin, and Toquerville, with 21 houses, parks and other locations on the list. It takes roughly three hours to visit them all.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus held a holiday parade on Friday to officially ring in the Christmas season. Broadway was transformed with holiday decor and music as Mayor Skip Henderson and Santa Claus lit the giant tree. The 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown were closed down for the parade, and the night kicked […]
MITCHELL — The response to the inaugural Christmas light driving tour at Spring Mill State Park was "phenomenal," according to one organizer. More than 800 cars came through on the two-night event last Friday and Saturday at the state park east of Mitchell. At one point, the line of vehicles stretched from the gatehouse to State Road 60.
Take a lighted llama trek through the snowy Adirondack Mountains for a magical holiday experience. Moose River Farm in Old Forge, New York offers walks with llamas all year. But for one special night, you can go on a lighted llama trek. To celebrate the Winter Solstice on Saturday, December...
Comments / 0