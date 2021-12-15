ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

App Takes Users on Christmas Lights Tour Through Fort Worth

By Samantha Calimbahin
fwtx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're wondering which neighborhoods to drive around in Fort Worth to see Christmas lights, one local influencer has a few ideas. Christy Dunaway Smith — the face behind the popular lifestyle blog, SoFortWorthIt — has created an app through Built...

fwtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

20th Annual Christmas in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Stockyards will present their 20th annual Christmas celebration featuring sounds of the season, strolling holiday entertainment, festive activities, photos with Cowboy Santa, Mrs. Claus Story Time, and a Christmas parade.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Self Guided Tour#Smart Phone#Built Story#The App Store#Google Play#Tcu
WTOP

Some Christmas lights worth driving extra for in Maryland

For most people, a few Christmas lights around the frame of the house and across some bushes are more than enough. Some people do more, though, and some people do a lot more. In Bowie, Maryland, it’s a year-round obsession for a 19-year-old in his last year of college.
MARYLAND STATE
WKDQ

We Have Your Soundtrack for ‘Christmas Lights Touring Nights’

We know that one of the best things about the holiday season is not only putting up your own Christmas decorations but also seeing everyone else's. It's a tradition for lots of families to hop in the car on a Saturday night and drive around town to see all the lights, inflatables, and other beautiful decorations around town.
thekatynews.com

Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour Starts Friday

Homeowners and the 2021 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 30th annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11, the tour will feature homes in Sienna, First Colony Sweetwater and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls locations in Pecan Grove and on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. A complete list of ticket locations is available at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/home-tour-tickets/. One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.
WBIR

Tour de Lights takes people through glimmering Old City, North Knoxville and downtown areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wind and rain did not stop people from grabbing their bikes and taking a Tour de Lights in Knoxville Saturday evening!. The event started at 5:30 p.m. and took participants on a 5-mile long route. It started at Old City, where light poles shined with holiday lights around them and storefronts glimmered with festive decorations. It ended in Market Square, where many of Knoxville's other Christmas in the City events were just minutes away.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
dailytrib.com

Granite Mesa drive-through Christmas lights display opens Dec. 11

Drive through the Lights Spectacular at Granite Mesa Health Center, 1401 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls, for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate. For the first time, management teams and residents at the nursing home and rehabilitation center are lighting up its grounds for the holidays. Displays circling the facility will be open to the public from Dec. 11 through the season.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Twin Falls Times-News

PHOTO BLOG: A guide to taking pictures of Christmas lights

I was tasked with making a portrait among Christmas lights a couple of weeks ago. I wanted to go over how I made it in case anyone wanted to try this for holiday cards in the future. First off, I want to go over how to just take pictures of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Eyewitness News

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: A cartoon Christmas display you can walk through

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An annual holiday lights display is back up and running. Located on North Washington Street in Plainville, April and Mark's Cartoon Christmas Display offers a unique blend of different cartoon characters decked out for the holiday season. The best part is that you can walk through...
PLAINVILLE, CT
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Artist Colton Batts Brings the Dark Side to Fort Worth

Art, a noted non-Philistine once articulated, has the capacity to make us nervous. Now, meet Colton Batts, whose art can make one, if not nervous, a little uncertain about his surroundings. “It almost looks like it has this Colton Batts’ filter over the world,” says Jay Wilkinson, a celebrated oil...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spectrum

'Christmas Light Spectacular' provides tour of houses to visit around Washington County

A local electric company is offering prizes for people who head out and visit some of the St. George area's most impressive Christmas light displays. The "Christmas Light Spectacular" features homes from Santa Clara, Washington, St. George Hurricane, LaVerkin, and Toquerville, with 21 houses, parks and other locations on the list. It takes roughly three hours to visit them all.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
Times-Mail

Christmas lights return to Spring Mill State Park for driving tour

MITCHELL — The response to the inaugural Christmas light driving tour at Spring Mill State Park was "phenomenal," according to one organizer. More than 800 cars came through on the two-night event last Friday and Saturday at the state park east of Mitchell. At one point, the line of vehicles stretched from the gatehouse to State Road 60.
MITCHELL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy