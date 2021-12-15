App Takes Users on Christmas Lights Tour Through Fort Worth

Homeowners and the 2021 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 30th annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11, the tour will feature homes in Sienna, First Colony Sweetwater and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls locations in Pecan Grove and on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. A complete list of ticket locations is available at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/home-tour-tickets/. One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

