OTM COMMUNITY AWARDS: MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE POSTER OF THE YEAR

Coach Rachel Cline’s Junior High Math team competed in the Wasioja North Math Meet and finished eight points behind the second-place Northfield Maroon team, coming in at third place. The top scorers for K-W were Sienna Carel with 20 points, Olivar Breyer and Tim Culuris each had 18 points, and Oliver Bauer contributed 16 points. Individual rankings after four meets find Oliver Bauer in third place, with Olivar Breyer and Sienna Carel tied for fifth. Coach Cline said, “Having three mathletes in the top ten is impressive as we usually have one or two in the top ten. After four meets, the team is in fourth place, just two points back from the Red Wing 1 team. The next math meet for the K-W students is scheduled for Jan. 10, the last one of the season.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO