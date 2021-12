LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department:. Santa Claus is coming to town and he wants to meet your pet! Hodges Community Center is hosting their 12th Annual Santa Paws on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bring your pet and get their picture taken with Santa. Bring the whole family and get in the picture for a complete “family” portrait. Photos are $5 each and include a holiday card, must bring exact change (cash only). In years past there was record-breaking attendance with approximately 900 people and 500 pets coming out to Hodges Community Center to see Santa!

