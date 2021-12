As much as we all love our Bluetooth earbuds and our slick sunglasses, wouldn’t it be easier if there was a way to combine them both into a single package? Your prayers have been answered, as brands have started to find new ways to incorporate the latest and greatest audio technology into sunglasses.* Now you can take your tunes with you without having to fuss about whether or not your headphones will stay in place with Bluetooth sunglasses. No need to worry about broadcasting your music for everyone to hear either, as the speakers in most of these shades are located...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO