ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Canada advises against foreign travel, Ontario limits events

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HObDf_0dNuLjsf00

The Canadian government on Wednesday advised Canadians against all non-essential international travel, and the largest province of Ontario capped capacity at large events like NBA and NHL games at 50% because of the new coronavirus variant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians shouldn't travel right now and anyone entering the country is going to face extra barriers like testing.

“It’s the last thing families want to be dealing with right now, but COVID in the presence of omicron is back with a vengeance,” Trudeau said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said all adults in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, can book virus booster shots beginning Monday if three months have passed since their second vaccine dose. Canada trails the U.S, Britain and other countries in getting citizens booster shots.

“We aren’t going to lock down the system and try to get out this,” Ford said.

Ford said the best defense is to get a booster shot. “That’s our plan and that’s what we’re going to get done,” he said.

Bars and restaurants remain at 100% capacity. Provincial officials said the capacity limit applies only to any event with 1,000 or more spectators.

There were 1,808 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario and 2,386 in Quebec on Monday. Ford noted the omicron variant is the most contagious variant seen yet and is on the verge of becoming the most dominant strain in Ontario if it isn't already.

The city of Kingston, Ontario, announced earlier this week that it is limiting gatherings to a maximum of five people in response to the fast spread of the omicron variant there.

Some school boards in Ontario are making preparations for the possibility of a return to remote learning in the new year.

The Toronto District School Board sent a memo to parents asking that students take home personal belongings and devices from classrooms as well as any tools or supplies they might need to pivot to remote learning. The Waterloo Region District School Board issued a similar memo Wednesday, saying its staff had prepared schools to “ensure a smooth transition, if required.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada's Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries’ PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the United...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Justin Trudeau
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of "national solidarity". Only those who have been vaccinated or recently recovered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Nhl#Canadians#Nba#Covid#Omicron#Ontario
johnnyjet.com

Uh-Oh: Canada May Shut Their Borders to Non-Essential Travelers!

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. According to multiple sources, the Canadian government is planning to make some major changes to their borders in order to battle the omicron variant. This news obviously has many travelers spooked because Christmas is 10 days away and hundreds of thousands of people have travel plans to go to Canada to see loved ones, leave Canada for the same reason and/or to get some much-needed vitamin D.
LIFESTYLE
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 4 Buffalo

Canada advises residents not to travel outside of the country

(WIVB) – Canada is telling its citizens and residents not to travel outside the country right now. Officials there made the announcement as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads across the globe. Right now, this is just an advisory for Canadian citizens, and it’s not a mandate. It also does not affect Americans going across […]
TRAVEL
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
Complex

Canada Warns Against Non-Essential Travel Again as Omicron Spreads

If you don’t have to travel internationally, don’t. This is the latest direction from the Government of Canada as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to rise globally. The announcement, which was made at a press conference on Dec. 15, couldn’t come at a worse time. The busiest travel days of the year are always in December and many Canadians have already booked flights to visit family abroad or relax on a sunny all-inclusive vacation.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Canada likely to toughen travel curbs as Omicron concern grows - CBC

(Reuters) - Canada is expected to toughen restrictions on international travel with new measures to be announced on Wednesday as it looks to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, CBC News reported. Possible measures, including a ban on all non-essential foreign travellers coming to Canada, including from the...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Israel to Impose Travel Ban for Britain and Denmark, Health Officials Say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel announced on Sunday it was adding Britain and Denmark to its "red" list of countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The travel restrictions for Britain and Denmark will go into effect on Wednesday, Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges Americans to Avoid Travel to Italy, Greenland Over COVID-19 Concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, citing COVID-19 concerns. The CDC now lists 84 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification, including nearly all of Europe. The State Department on Monday also added Italy...
TRAVEL
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
122K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy