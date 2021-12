Daimler is known as one of the automakers that are most generous to its employees when it comes to annual bonuses. It was one of the very few companies in the entire world that gave its workers a “corona bonus” as compensation for the “personal and economic burdens” throughout 2020. Now, it’s time for bonuses again and it seems that Daimler employees will enjoy a great Christmas gift, again.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO