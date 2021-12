By now, the world thought we would have countless technological advancements. However, flying cars, hoverboards, and robotic personal assistants are still out of reach. However, the US Navy recently confirmed that we are, in fact, living in the future. Yesterday, they released photos from a laser weapon demonstration. That’s right. The Navy has laser weapons now. Not only that, they’re so effective that they shared the test with the world on their Twitter account.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO