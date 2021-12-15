Lincoln Township Police need help locating a vehicle connected to man who attempted to meet up with a 16-year-old girl

(Dassel MN-) An armed Paynesville man is accused of leading police on a drunken high speed chase with two children in the car Sunday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says 31-year-old Luke Holmgren faces at least 5 charges after the incident that began around 8:03 p.m. when deputies got a report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 15, heading south toward Dassel. A deputy located and stopped Holmgren, but he fled and continued south on 15, and the car was finally stopped about 2 miles south of Dassel without further incident. Holmgren's blood alcohol content was reportedly more than 2 times over the legal limit, he had a loaded handgun in his possession and his two juvenile children were in the vehicle with him.

MEEKER COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO