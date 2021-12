DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens is celebrating the holidays this year with the first ever “Luminova Holidays” event. Huge light displays welcome guest to the park, including a 65-foot tall Christmas tree and a 300-foot tall light wall. There are over 3 million lights in all. (credit CBS) “It’s featuring lights, which you have to have this time of year. Family rides, Santa, because you have to have Santa, and all the favorite things you can expect from the park, funnel cakes, games and creating memories with your family and friends,” said Jolie Dubois, Communication Manger at Elitch Gardens. (credit CBS) The amusement park...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO