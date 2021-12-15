The Gift of Scholarship

Kevin Carrigan has been a police officer in the Babson Public Safety Department for nine years, but he has never had a partner quite like Roger, Babson’s new community resource dog, affectionately named for the College’s founder. Carrigan is the primary handler for the 78-pound English cream golden retriever, who celebrated his first birthday in August after being adopted in January from Golden Opportunities for Independence (GOFI) by the Student Government Association. Roger quickly has become the Big Dog on Campus. He not only comforts students who may be dealing with anxiety or other mental health issues, but he also provides bursts of joy when he strolls around campus with Carrigan—usually between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Friday—to play with students and pose for photos. (By Carrigan’s count, Roger posed for about 1,600 pictures on one day of Commencement celebrations in May.) Now, after spending almost a year on campus with Roger, Carrigan says the experience has exceeded even his expectations.

