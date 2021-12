Last Saturday the officers from the Southport Police Department and students from various Perry Township schools came together to make the holidays for their classmates and other students in the district. For the first time, SPD collaborated with the Perry Township police officers, hosted their Christmas with the Kids event where select students and their parents ate breakfast with officers then received a police escort to the Meijer in Greenwood where they were able to shop with officers.

