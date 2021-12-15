ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Bank's M&A Business in Q4 Extremely Strong, Executive Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's merger and acquisition advisory business in the United States has been "extremely strong" in the fourth quarter, a bank executive said on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic for 2022. Once Deutsche's problem child, the...

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Deutsche Bank closes Sell idea on Robinhood after stock drops

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell closes out the firm's Sell Idea on Robinhood Markets (HOOD +1.8%) after the stock dropped 37% since Deutsche's catalyst call hedged with Buy-rated Charles Schwab (SCHW -0.9%). Bedell rates Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) a Hold with a $17 price target, cutting it from $32 previously, and keeps...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar struggles after central banks show their hands

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar remained under pressure on Friday at the end of a week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus, with the Bank of England surprising markets with a rate hike. The different paths they took underlined deep uncertainties about...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

* U.S. dollar index up 0.2% * Trading range narrows from mid-week swings * Euro and sterling down 0.3% * Yen appreciates (New throughout, updates prices, comments; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March. Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be. The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT. The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies. With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients. "The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added. While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May. The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program. Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year. "It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report. The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks. Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750 Euro/Dollar $1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293 Dollar/Yen 113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450 Euro/Yen 128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175 Sterling/Dollar $1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273 Dollar/Canadian 1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773 Aussie/Dollar $0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149 Euro/Swiss 1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398 Euro/Sterling 0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494 NZ $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700 Euro/Norway 10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182 Euro/Sweden 10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT

(Reuters) - Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. Varvel, who is also the head of its U.S. holding company, is likely to leave owing partly to his disagreement...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Swiss National Bank Sticks to Loose Policy, Diverging From Fed and Others

ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, diverging from the tightening path being taken by a growing number of central banks and despite higher inflation and a surge in the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc. The SNB said its current policy, combining...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK inflation to peak above 6% in April 2022, says Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it now expects headline consumer price inflation to peak above 6% in April next year, marking the highest annual rate of inflation since the Bank of England's independence in 1997. The bank reviewed its forecast after data released earlier by the Office for National...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

Bank of America CEO says credit quality strong; no impact from Omicron variant

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday that the bank hadn’t seen any impact on consumer spending from the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and credit quality among borrowers remained strong. “We haven’t seen any impact in December...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target For Several Industrial Stocks

The analyst does not expect supply chain and price/cost headwinds to alleviate in the second half of 2022 for the multi-industry sector. When balancing the omicron variant, inflation, and forthcoming rate hikes, DeBlase is still "constructive" on the macro outlook but says a "more selective stock positioning framework" is warranted. For most names that she covers, the analyst is not concerned with the premise of "double ordering" constraining the recovery in 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Downgrades AGCO On Peak Demand Concerns

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase downgraded AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $124 (an upside of 3.2%), from $144. While 2022 is setting up to be another strong year for the agriculture equipment industry amid record order boards and supply-chain driven production recovery delays, "we have a hard time disputing why this may not be representative of peak demand," Deblase notes.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Mesa Air To Hold After Q4 Results

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg downgraded Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $7 (an upside of 20.7%), from $15. Linenberg says the company faces higher than average cost pressures in two areas for at least the next two quarters: training/staffing due to increased turnover and elevated maintenance expense primarily due to more expensive spare part support driven by supply chain constraints.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Deutsche Bank: Crypto is not environmentally sustainable

Mining just one bitcoin consumes a larger carbon footprint than nearly two billion Visa transactions. Almost two-thirds of sovereign wealth funds have a policy covering ESG issues. Bitcoin mining can cause 2 C global temperature increase in 30 years. Over the past three years, the annual global energy consumption of...
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Just Eat Takeaway is tipped by Deutsche Bank for big near-term gain

Deutsche Bank issues a catalyst call buy idea on Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB). Analyst Silvia Cuneo: "Considering the mixed sentiment on the stock, we think that even in-line results might be enough to reassure the market about the structural growth potential of the food delivery category beyond the pandemic. Yet, we see room for JET to positively surprise given Q4 is seasonally the largest quarter of the year and the market backdrop is supportive."
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Deutsche Post DHL Group says new top executive will take over in 2023

The global parcel giant Deutsche Post DHL Group has begun the transition to new leadership in its top executive office, announcing today that 13-year veteran Frank Appel will step down in 2023. Appel will continue to serve until the company’s annual general meeting in May, 2023. Thereafter, Tobias Meyer, who...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Economy Remains On Track For Strong Q4 Rebound

With the end of the year in sight, the U.S. economy continues to show signs of a sharp pickup in growth in the fourth quarter, based on several nowcasts. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to report in late January that output rose 5.4% (annualized real rate) in Q4, via the median of several nowcasts compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. The estimate marks a dramatic upside reversal from the slowdown in Q3 that cut growth to a modest 2.1%.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Lombard Odier names former top Deutsche Bank executive as managing partner

Jean-Pascal Porcherot is to become managing partner of Lombard Odier effective 1 January 2022. Within the partnership, he will be responsible for Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the Group's asset management division, and will continue to run LOIM together with Nathalia Barazal. He will remain based in Geneva. Jean-Pascal Porcherot...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lennox International attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold. Analyst Nicole DeBlase: "After two consecutive years of underperformance (9ppts in YTD, 5ppts in 2020), LII currently trades nearly in line with the MI/EE group median on NTM P/E, when historically it has commanded a ~20% premium (justified by best-in-class ROIC). While we agree that prior year comps are very tough in 1H22 - meaning that organic revenue is likely to decline Y/Y - this is already well-understood by the market, and is extremely short-sighted."
STOCKS

