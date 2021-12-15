ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

After 40-years DNA Identifies Remains Of The O’Jays Frank Little Jr.

By Gina Cook
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday Twinsburg, Ohio investigators finally identified the human remains of a man found 40 years ago. The remains were found on February 18, 1982, in the back of a parking lot behind a closed business. The skull and some teeth were in the snow, while the rest of the bones were...

