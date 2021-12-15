Southwest looks at $5-6 million in repairs, upgrades
By Jordan Troutman jtorutman@cassville-democrat.com
cassville-democrat.com
6 days ago
Possible bond issue to be submitted for April election. During the 2021-2022 school year, the Southwest school district will see huge change throughout the district because of a large list of projects being completed by the CTS Group. Starting on April 27, Tosha Tilford, Southwest superintendent, met with CTS...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - M.U.D. crews had their hands full with a water main repair Monday morning. The scene was near 118th and Harry Andersen Ave between I-80 and Harrison Street. They didn’t say how many customers were affected but service was restored around noon.
The Haverhill Conservation Commission has given lukewarm approval to a plan to upgrade the city’s Plug Pond recreation area. Last January, city councilors approved borrowing $586,000 for the city’s contribution to the project on land adjacent to what is formally known as Lake Saltonstall. The expense will be offset by a $400,000 a State Parklands Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant. Ronald Headrick of Greenman Pederson Engineering told commissioners the upgrades will include the installation of a new playground, shoreline restoration, reduction in unused paved areas, improved pathways and burying exposed power lines.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More than $14 million in assistance will be coming to the Southern Tier as part of the BRIDGE-NY program, which provides funding to municipalities and counties for bridge and culvert repairs. Five Southern Tier projects were funded by New York State Wednesday as part of this program, which was established in […]
The two largest construction contracts the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded in November will reconstruct an Interstate 75 interchange in Lowndes County and a section of State Route (SR) 133 in Dougherty County. Three additional road and bridge projects in Baker, Coffee and Decatur counties bring Southwest Georgia's total awards...
The 71-year-old levy that protects Portsmouth from floodwaters will get a $40 million upgrade over the next two years. The Army Corps of Engineers will tackle repairs on the section of levy behind Spartan Stadium that was seriously damaged by flooding back in 2018. Project Manager Kevin Nelson gave a...
RIDGELAND — City officials have accepted $1.2 million from the Madison County Board of Supervisors for road improvements in the city and announced projects that will be covered. Public Works Director Alan Hart said the projects include 17 roads that will receive reconstruction, repair, overlay and other improvements. He...
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has received a $275 million federal loan to replace dozens of miles of sewer pipe, money the beleaguered agency says is critical to modernizing its aging underground wastewater lines. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other agency officials announced the award at a news conference...
ROME, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley has been awarded nearly $31 million to renovate or replace bridges and culverts through the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative. BRIDGE NY provides money to invest in improving infrastructure statewide. The funding will support the following seven projects across Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego...
Water plumbing lines are a part of any infrastructure. The lines have to be well maintained. Water lines may need maintenance and repairs on regular basis. You can hire the best plumber service for repairs and maintenance. In general, you hire an expert team only during home renovation tasks. When...
Flemington’s Borough Council has adopted an ordinance establishing the “Liberty Village Redevelopment Plan” that will transform the borough’s notable outlet mall into mixed-income housing units. The plan, approved Monday night, consists of redeveloping the Liberty Village Redevelopment Area — which is comprised of 10 lots and...
Mount Desert Island Hospital is in the early stages of a planning what is expected to be a $30 million renovation of its aging facility in Bar Harbor. The project was conceived long before the pandemic to address infrastructure and long-term capacity needs at the 25-bed critical access hospital, President and CEO Christina Maguire told Mainebiz.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va, – A big development for broadband expansion was announced Monday. Governor Ralph Northam says over $722 million worth of grants will be given to areas in Virginia to work towards universal coverage. “Broadband was important for everybody no matter who you are or no matter where...
Buffalo City Hall is juggling its spending plans to come up with $4 million more dollars for street resurfacing, sidewalks and curbs across the city. To get those extra millions from the regular budget and from the federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan avalanching in, something already planned for the capital spending program will have to go. The question is what. That's being decided in talks underway for days, looking to a Common Council vote Thursday.
KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– If you were stuck outside the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels earlier this month because the tunnels closed, you weren’t alone. The tunnels were a part of a blackout on Sunday, Dec. 12 which caused Colorado Department of Transportation operators to close the tunnel for safety reasons.
(credit: CBS)
CDOT Chief Engineer Steven Harelson said it boils down to them not being able to vent the tunnel if there were to be a fire in the middle somewhere, and that smoke quickly turning the tunnel into a death trap.
“On average we have one fire per year,” Harelson explained.
He went on...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro SubwayLink is implementing real-time location and arrival information, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced on Monday.
This advancement will give passengers the ability to track the location of their selected vehicle in real-time.
The vehicle’s location and predicted arrival time will update every 15-30 seconds, as passengers access the information through the Transit app.
“As our local economy recovers from the pandemic and more riders are using public transit, we are proud to launch real-time technology on our Metro SubwayLink system,” MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “This launch is the latest step in MDOT MTA’s commitment to provide world-class customer service by keeping our customers informed and satisfied with every aspect of their transit experience.”
In addition to real-time information, the app will feature subway walking directions and service alerts.
“The modernization of Maryland’s transit system takes advantage of technology to make our entire network more integrated, convenient and customer-friendly,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Real-time information on Metro SubwayLink arrivals is a feature riders want and need, and will help make our system more attractive for day-to-day use by residents, commuters and visitors.”
Light RailLink expects to integrate real-time technology into their system in spring 2022.
