Southwest looks at $5-6 million in repairs, upgrades

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro SubwayLink is implementing real-time location and arrival information, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced on Monday. This advancement will give passengers the ability to track the location of their selected vehicle in real-time. The vehicle’s location and predicted arrival time will update every 15-30 seconds, as passengers access the information through the Transit app. “As our local economy recovers from the pandemic and more riders are using public transit, we are proud to launch real-time technology on our Metro SubwayLink system,” MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “This launch is the latest step in MDOT MTA’s commitment to provide world-class customer service by keeping our customers informed and satisfied with every aspect of their transit experience.” In addition to real-time information, the app will feature subway walking directions and service alerts. “The modernization of Maryland’s transit system takes advantage of technology to make our entire network more integrated, convenient and customer-friendly,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Real-time information on Metro SubwayLink arrivals is a feature riders want and need, and will help make our system more attractive for day-to-day use by residents, commuters and visitors.” Light RailLink expects to integrate real-time technology into their system in spring 2022.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO