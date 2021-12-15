ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2022: Back to the future.

By Richard Bernstein Advisors
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Transitory” was not a word generally associated with investing until the Fed started to use it to describe its recent forecasts for inflation. So far, the Fed’s forecasts have proven incorrect as inflation has been higher for longer than the Fed anticipated, and they have decided to drop the word from...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Government Bonds#Consumer Price Index#Fed
etftrends.com

2 ETF Strategies to Keep Up With Rising Rates, Inflation

Exchange traded fund investors can turn to alternative strategies to prepare their portfolios for a rapidly evolving market environment. In the recent webcast, Inflation and Rising Rates: An Advisor’s Playbook For 2022, Scott Peng, founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management, warned of the perfect storm for rising interest rates, and highlighted the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, huge fiscal deficits, government bond supply, pent-up consumption demand, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook. Meanwhile, the economy has seen labor force participation rates fall to their lowest level since the 1970s, and disrupted supply chains with transportation costs have spiked from a combination of high bookings and logistic logjams.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Banks party after BoE rate hike

Dec 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BANKS PARTY AFTER BOE RATE HIKE (1304 GMT) The Bank of England delivered today a 15 basis points increase to its benchmark rate,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

El Salvador bond spreads widen to fresh record

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - El Salvador's bond yield spreads to U.S. Treasuries widened to fresh record highs on Friday after steepening the most for any week in 17 months. Salvadoran debt spreads measured by JPMorgan's EMBIG index (.JPMEGDELSR) hit 1,468 basis points, a record high, after widening nearly 160 bps this week alone --the largest weekly steepening since early May 2020.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Bond ETFs Strengthen as Investors Shift to Safety Ahead of Fed Meeting

Bond exchange traded funds strengthened on Monday as investors trimmed their risk exposure and leaned toward safety ahead of an expected major Federal Reserve decision later in the week over the central bank’s game plan for handling elevated inflationary pressures. The Fed is set to announce its plans on...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, give back some of Friday's gains

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, with prices giving back a portion of the more than 1% gain seen on Friday. Gold's Friday move higher was "tempered" as "risk aversion cooled off and the U.S. dollar caught a bid," said Stephen Flood, director of bullion services at GoldCore. "All eyes are on Friday's U.S. CPI release to gauge how inflation is trending, expect fireworks if a deterioration occurs," he said. "Investors are also keenly eying the Fed's meeting on December 14 & 15th to see how interest rate policy will adjust to inflation." February gold fell $4.40, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,779.50 an ounce.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Plunging Lira and Inflation Fears Drag on Turkey ETF

A Turkey country-specific exchange fund plunged on Friday after the Turkish stock market suffered its worst day since March, and the lira currency continued to depreciate on worsening fears that recent interest rate cuts would further exacerbate inflation problems. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NasdaqGM: TUR) declined 13.7% on Friday.
BUSINESS
tucson.com

How the Government's Response to Inflation Could Help Savers

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. Inflation has been surging worldwide for months, and it’s impacting prices of nearly everything, from gas to Oreos. Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced steps...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's...
STOCKS
Reuters

FOMC speeds up taper and opens door to rate lift off in 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, on Wednesday said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022. In new economic projections released following the end of a...
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Opinion by Dana M. Peterson for CNN Business Perspectives. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief. In...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Rebound After Fed Said to End Accommodative Measures

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds jumped toward the end of Wednesday after the Federal Reserve stated that it will begin easing back from pandemic accommodative measures in response to rising inflationary pressures. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy