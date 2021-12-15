ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria to host series for CNN+

By Betsey Guzior
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Eva Longoria is set to travel through Mexico in a series for the new streaming service, CNN+. Much like CNN's "Searching for Italy" with host Stanley Tucci, Longoria will explore Mexican food and its connections to culinary movements across the world. “Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture...

Industry News: Eva Longoria, Ted Lasso, The Dropout + More!

EVA LONGORIA TO HOST 'SEARCHING FOR MEXICO': Eva Longoria is set to host a six-part docuseries for CNN+. The streamer announced Wednesday (Dec. 15th) that the actress will travel across Mexico exploring the country’s cuisine for Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico. It is a spin-off of CNN’s popular Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.
Eva Longoria to Host Mexico-Set Spinoff of Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’ at CNN+

Eva Longoria will host a Mexico-set spinoff of food-travel series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” at CNN+, the upcoming streaming service said Wednesday. Per the description for the six-part series, titled “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico”: “Mexican food can be found in every corner of the world, but its origins tell the story of culture and people deeply connected to the land and spirit of their country. This new series follows Longoria as she traverses Mexico exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines. From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, join Longoria as she journeys across the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines.”
