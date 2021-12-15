Eva Longoria to host series for CNN+

Eva Longoria will host a Mexico-set spinoff of food-travel series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” at CNN+, the upcoming streaming service said Wednesday. Per the description for the six-part series, titled “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico”: “Mexican food can be found in every corner of the world, but its origins tell the story of culture and people deeply connected to the land and spirit of their country. This new series follows Longoria as she traverses Mexico exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines. From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, join Longoria as she journeys across the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO