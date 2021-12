MARSHALLVILLE – After nearly 60 years in service, the Village of Marshallville will replace its current water treatment plant with construction set to begin in May. To help pay for the nearly $1.8 million price tag, the village applied for and was awarded a $637,000 grant from the state's H2Ohio program, which was created in 2019 to provide clean and safe water to all Ohio communities.

MARSHALLVILLE, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO