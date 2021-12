Apple has released an app called Tracker Detect, which the company says will let Android users search for AirTags or other Find My-compatible trackers, such as the Chipolo One Spot tracking tag (via CNET). According to the app, it looks for devices that have been separated from their owners — if it finds any, it will let you play a sound on it so you can locate it, and it will give you instructions on how to figure out who the AirTag belongs to and how to disable it if need be.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO