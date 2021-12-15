5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

It's a rare moment in life to come across someone who doesn't love and live on coffee. And everyone has their favorite way they like it. Hot, cold, blended, latte, frappe, whipped cream, no whipped cream, extra foam, no foam, extra shot of espresso, vanilla, caramel, hazelnut--you name it. Flavors a plenty-especially around the holidays when the seasonal fare is Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint everything... And we all have our routine choices as to where we go to obtain our daily dose of java... The life-juice we need to get thru the day. Well now--we have a new choice. And not only is it locally owned and operated, but it also benefits First Responders, Military, and Law Enforcement.

