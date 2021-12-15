ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

By Kevin Chase
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since I have lived here all my life, every now and then I look back at things we no longer have here in town and one of those things is restaurants where I used to eat. Gardski's - This was a restaurant that I believe was a national chain that opened...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Local Businesses Giving Away $100 Gift Cards Tomorrow

One of the best things you can do in the city you live in is support local and small businesses. Tomorrow from 2 pm-4 pm several businesses in the Market Place Shopping Center in Odessa are hosting a Christmas open house and giving away $100 gift cards. Gunner and I...
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

An Amazing Unique Store I Found In Midland Texas

Having been in Midland now for 17 months, I'm still so excited when I come across a new restaurant or store that I haven't been to yet. I'm still in explore mode in my new area--so imagine my level of excitement when I came across The Ivy Cottage while out shopping with my wife! We absolutely love it because it's got a section for everyone! Every holiday is on display with unique items to make your home warm, inviting, and friendly--and stylish with great items to commemorate and represent the season! About a mile and a half or so off Loop 250 on Big Spring Street in Midland--just past Wadley--there is a world of shopping fun that awaits!
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

An In Depth Look At The Newest Coffee Hot Spot In Midland Texas

It's a rare moment in life to come across someone who doesn't love and live on coffee. And everyone has their favorite way they like it. Hot, cold, blended, latte, frappe, whipped cream, no whipped cream, extra foam, no foam, extra shot of espresso, vanilla, caramel, hazelnut--you name it. Flavors a plenty-especially around the holidays when the seasonal fare is Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint everything... And we all have our routine choices as to where we go to obtain our daily dose of java... The life-juice we need to get thru the day. Well now--we have a new choice. And not only is it locally owned and operated, but it also benefits First Responders, Military, and Law Enforcement.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midkiff, TX
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
Monahans, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Lubbock, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

What’s In A Name? If Midland Weren’t Named Midland And Odessa Wasn’t Named Odessa..

Midland got its name because it was originally created as a depot halfway between El Paso and Fort Worth. Odessa is named after a city of the same name in the Ukraine because of its similar terrain. Everything has a story and when you're the first to come across something or to create it-you get the benefit of being the one who gets to name it. I just laughed out loud typing that--thinking of the scene in Talladega Nights where Will Ferrell is discussing the names of his children: "If we wanted us some wussies we'd have named them Dr. Quinn and Medicine Woman"...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland/Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. Here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland:. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Good Food#Chain Restaurants#Food Drink#St Patrick S Day#Tex Mex
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ava!. She is a year...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Biggest Christmas Celebration In Texas Is In San Antonio [PHOTOS]

Last weekend we were able to be a part of the 'biggest Christmas celebration in Texas!' I had been hearing about how spectacular the Christmas lights at SeaWorld San Antonio are. I even see it this time every year on one of my friend's Snapchats as she visits every year. But this year I wanted to take my family, make memories and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

New Years’ Eve In Midland Odessa Texas–Stay Home Or Go Out?

Are you one of those who likes to stay indoors on New Year's Eve--out of the weather and away from everyone attending parties and driving on the West Texas roads? My Dad always called New Years' Eve "Amateur Night"--the night when all the inexperienced drinkers are out hitting parties all over the place and generally being annoying. I've gone out a few times over the years--most of that when I was in my twenties and didn't mind dealing with the weather up north or the crowds of inebriated young people dancing the night away seemingly without a care in the world. I can recall one night where I even wore a Tux to a party on New Year's Eve...
POLITICS
Mix 97.9 FM

Awe-Inspiring New Park and Retail Center Planned for North Midland

Groundbreaking was held earlier this week on the construction of the Summit Center, a new development for retail, and a new park on the northside of Midland. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that the Summit Center will be a spacious 20-acre complex that will include a 4-acre park located on the corner of Mockingbird and Midkiff.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mix 97.9 FM

Walmart Stores Aim To Go Full Self-Checkout By The End Of This Year

Several different people have told me about the self-checkout getting a bit out of hand at Walmart. Including Leo who said the Walmart in Midland was all self-check, like no one there to ring up your items. I thought yeah he's exaggerating a bit. (I never go to Midland Walmart so I wouldn't know tbh) But this past weekend I was out of town and hit up a Walmart. OMG.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Red Flag Days In Midland And Odessa Mean Batten Down The Hatches!

It's a windy one in the Permian today! So much so that it feels like "The Windy City" nickname belongs in West Texas, NOT in Chicago (although theirs is derived from a Political Convention coming to town and the politicians being "full of wind", not actual wind)... For those who wonder what it's like here on a day like this, click PLAY:
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

See ELF and CHRISTMAS VACATION On The Big Screen At Big Sky Drive-In Midland This Weekend!

Two of my most favorite Christmas movies are playing this weekend at Big Sky Drive-In! They are both classics for the season and while you can catch them anytime on your TV at home, when's the last time you saw them on the BIG SCREEN. Maybe, you or your kids have never seen them on the BIG SCREEN...here's your chance! And the cool thing is that they are a DOUBLE FEATURE! 2 Movies for the price of 1!
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy